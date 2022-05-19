BenQ’s 4K HDR gaming projector sees second discount to new low at $1,299 (Save $200)

Adorama is currently offering the BenQ TK700 4K HDR Gaming Projector for $1,299 shipped. Normally going for $1,499, this 13% discount, or $200 in savings, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this projector while also being the second notable price drop since its release at CES 2022. This discounted price is also matched from BenQ directly and on Adorama’s Amazon storefront. This true 4K projector has 8.3 million distinct pixels with a latency of 16ms at 4K60Hz. This latency can get as low as 4ms when you lower the resolution to 1080p, but you do get the advantage of running at 240Hz. The usually higher latency associated with projectors is why many avoid them for gaming, but recent improvements have improved this situation. The 2D keystone allows you to adjust the picture to be flat against your wall even if the projector is off-angle. Dual HDMI 2.0b ports allow you to connect multiple consoles and devices to the projector with support for eARC to pass-through Dolby Atmos and 7.1-channel surround sound. HDR10 and HLG support mean you can expect great colors and contrast for your content consumption experience. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some money on your home theater setup, check out ViewSonic’s PX701-4K UHD 240Hz Projector at $900. With a maximum brightness of 3200-lumens and high contrast ratio, you will be good to enjoy your content in bright or dark rooms. This projector uses ViewSonic’s SuperColor technology for a “wider color gamut.” This is further enhanced by the HDR/HLG support with this projector. The automatic keystone will make the setup simpler as well.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for all the latest deals and releases. Right now you can land the DBPOWER 8000L Full HD Outdoor Movie Projector for $121. This Gold Box deal will only last for today, so be sure to jump on it. Neither of these projectors has smart functionality built-in. Add some with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $45 for streaming 4K and Dolby Vision content.

BenQ TK700 4k HDR Gaming Projector features:

Conquer every challenge in ancient ruins or modern apocalypse with TK700 high brightness projector’s spectacular True 4K HDR audiovisual gaming quality. Specially calibrated for dark scenes, TK700’s Game Mode reveals to adventurers the details and threats tucked away in shadows. Enjoy the sharpest resolution and lowest input lag ever paired in gaming projectors. Focus your skills to overcome obstacles for smooth victories with TK700.

