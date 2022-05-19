Bring IK’s iRig Stream Solo interface into your broadcasting rig for just $34 (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon is now offering the IK Multimedia iRig Stream Solo audio interface for $33.99 shipped. Regularly $60 direct and usually closer to $50 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked with at least 32% in savings. Today’s offer is a Lightning deal so you only have another 10 hours or until stock sells out to score it at this price. Connecting to iPhone, iPad, Android, and other devices over a TRRS cable, it allows content creators to connect up to three distinct audio sources and mix them into a stream. Mixers, keyboards, earbuds, DJ rigs, mics, and “even audio played right on your device” can be summed into a single mix and sent directly to your favorite apps. The battery-powered mobile interface also features an optional loopback system as well as headphones output. More details below.

There are some similar solutions on Amazon for less, like this UGREEN USB Audio Adapter, but none that are quite like the IK model above for under $34. If you’re looking for a simple and affordable way to add some RCA jacks to your stream or broadcast, the iRig Stream Solo is certainly worth a look at this price.

Be sure to check out the new iOS and Mac iRig Pro Quattro I/O field recorder interface as well as our hands-on with the PreSonus AudioBox GO. Just make sure to you spend a minute to dive into our coverage of the wild new Teenage Engineering TX-6. This crazy new field mixer combines audio interface duties alongside TE’s brand of quirky synth engines for an all-in-one device not quite like anything I have personally ever seen before. Get all of the details you need right here.

IK Multimedia iRig Stream Solo features:

Streaming audio interface for iPhone, iPad and Android

Stereo RCA line inputs for turntables, mixers & instruments

3.5mm TRRS input/headphone output to connect earbuds

MONO summing option for compatibility with the most apps

Works with all your favorite apps

