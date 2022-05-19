Play your favorite AAA titles on MSI’s Gaming X Trio RTX 3070 Ti GPU at a new low of $760

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the MSI RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio 8GB GPU for $759.99 shipped with the code SSBSA928 at checkout. Normally $800 at Amazon, this $40 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is also among the best GPU deals that we’ve seen lately for any card. The RTX 3070 Ti is the perfect GPU for most setups. It has 8GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit interface and you’ll find three DisplayPort 1.4a and one HDMI 2.1 outputs to plug into your monitors. This model ships with MSI’s TRI FROZR 2 thermal design which is made to keep the GPU cool under heavy loads. Plus, this RTX 3070 Ti ships with a slight overclock already applied for increased performance when gaming. Learn more about the RTX 3070 Ti in our previous coverage than head below for more.

With your new GPU, you’ll likely need a solid display cable. Be ready for next-gen monitors with an HDMI 2.1 cable, which is backwards compatible with all previous HDMI generations. This 6.6-foot cable can be picked up for just $10 at Amazon, which is quite budget-focused. However, if you prefer DisplayPort like me, then check out this 1.4a cord for $12 once you clip the on-page Essentially, DisplayPort will give you a similar end result to HDMI, but is a locking cable so it won’t unplug unless you want it to.

Don’t forget that right now you can pick up HyperX’s Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse for just $20. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and you’ll find that it delivers 11 programmable buttons to your gaming setup. After that, swing by our PC gaming guide for additional ways to upgrade your gaming setup.

MSI RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio GPU features:

The latest iteration of MSI’s iconic GAMING series once again brings performance, low-noise efficiency, and aesthetics that hardcore gamers have come to recognize and trust. Now you too can enjoy all your favorite games with a powerful graphics card that stays cool and silent. Just the way you like it. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti delivers the ultra performance that gamers crave, powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture. It’s built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast G6X memory for an amazing gaming experience.

