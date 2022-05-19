Disney launches big-time up to 65% off Twice Upon a Year sale: Toys, Baby Yoda, more from $3

Update: Disney is now offering ongoing up to 40% off Twice Upon a Year sale continues through the weekend and just got even better. You can now knock an additional 25% off the already marked won sale prices using code EXTRA25 at checkout.

The official Disney shop has now relaunched its notable Twice Upon a Year sale. This event tends to bring some of the deepest prices on the official Disney online shop outside of the limited Black Friday event and it is now live once again. You’re looking at up to 40% off a giant collection of apparel for the whole family, toys, collectibles, and more from all of your favorite Disney franchises. Whether it’s the classics, Marvel, or even Star Wars characters, this sale is a great time to score deals on Disney gear. Head below for more details.

Disney Twice Upon a Year sale now live!

Starting from just $3, the Twice Upon a Year sale is dishing up solid price drops on t-shirts and pajamas for the kids, plushies, play sets, and much more. This can be a great time to knock some upcoming birthday gifts off your list or just to bolster your Magic Kingdom collection. Shipping is free in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

One standout, among the many in the Twice Upon a Year sale is The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush. Joining this morning Baby Yoda Funko POP! offer, this affordable 5-inch plush is now available at $12.98, down from the usual $20 both Disney and Amazon sell it for. A magnetic fabric disc allows it up to securely rest atop your shoulder when it’s not on your collector’s shelf alongside its embroidered details, plush sculpting, and the “soft, fuzzy fabrics.”

Browse through the rest of the Disney Twice upon a Year sale right here.

While we are talking Disney, dive into our coverage of its new Animal Crossing-like game known as Dreamlight Valley as well as all of the Magic Kingdom’s upcoming summer 2022 LEGO sets as well.

The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush features:

Hey, there’s a ”Baby Yoda” on your shoulder! The Child mini plush comes with a magnetic fabric disc that goes under your shirt. Place the Child on top and enjoy his adorable company wherever you go. Place disc under your sleeve at the shoulder and magnet will allow the Child to sit in place.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!