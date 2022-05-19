VIZIO’s 2.1 Bluetooth Sound Bar and Wireless Sub just hit a new Amazon low at $99 (Reg. $150)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $150 $99

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $99 shipped. Regularly $150 and currently matched at Walmart, this is over $50 off the going rate at Amazon where it is now sitting at a new all-time low. Described as an “ultra-compact” 2.1 home theater setup, this is a relatively affordable way to introduce a sound bar and wireless subwoofer into your entertainment center. DTS Virtual:X and Dolby audio support are joined by Bluetooth wireless streaming alongside the aforementioned cable-free subwoofer and a controller at the best price we have tracked. More details below. 

If it’s just something for a smaller room, guest space, or something of that nature, you might be able to get away with the VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Sound Bar. This one sells for $80 shipped on Amazon and delivers much of the same specs as the model on sale above, outside of the included wireless sub. 

Elsewhere in the home theater space, you’ll want to dive into our hands-on review of the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 audio solution. Then check out deals on Amazon’s entire Fire TV streamer lineup from $20 before diving into the refreshed Roku Ultra streamer with Voice Remote Pro, dedicated Apple TV+ button, and more as part of latest coverage from earlier this month. 

VIZIO 2.1 Sound Bar with Wireless Sub features:

  • Ultra-Compact 2.1 Design Experience the performance of larger, more complex home theater systems in a simple, ultra-compact solution designed fit anywhere and blend seamlessly into any environment.
  • Powerful Performance Brilliant clarity, deep bass, and Dolby Audio support combine for performance beyond its size.
  • Simple Setup, Streaming & Control Get setup and listening in minutes with the included cables plus Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming of your favorite music and podcasts.
  • 2.1-Channel Sound Experience 

