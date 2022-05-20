Amazon has Stanley outdoor gear from $12: Tumblers, camp cooking kits, more up to 39% off

Amazon has now launched a Stanley camping and outdoor gear sale with up to 39% in savings. You can land the 16-ounce Stanley Adventure Stay Chill Vacuum Insulated Pint Tumbler from $12.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, and currently undercutting the Stanley direct sale, this is matching the Amazon low at 39% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the lifetime warranty, this model delivers a double-wall insulation that keeps “drinks cold for up to 4 hours and iced up to 17 hours” with a sweat-free exterior. It can even keep coffee and tea hot in the warmer months as well. Made of BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel, it boasts a never-rust, heavy-duty construction that can take a beating wherever your adventures might take you this spring and summer. Head below for more Stanley outdoor gear deals.

Over on this Amazon landing page, you’ll find more of the brand’s larger tumblers with that classic Hammertone green colorway alongside the beer steins. With deals starting from just over $12, there are also offers on its on-the-go cooler lunch boxes as well as full-on camping cooking sets ready to take your adventures to the next level all while keeping things convenient.

This morning also saw the annual Goal Zero sale go live featuring some of the best prices of the year on portable power solutions. Off-grid adventure seekers will definitely want to take a closer look at the deals on tap here for up to $600 in savings on its portable power solutions, Nomad solar panels, and more. We are big fans of the brand and now’s as good a time as any to score a big-time deal on some of its best gear.

Stanley Adventure Stay Chill Tumbler features:

ICE COLD REFRESHMENT: Thanks to the double-wall insulation, the Stanley insulated pint glass keeps drinks cold for up to 4 hours and iced up to 17 hours while keeping the exterior sweat-free. It also retains heat for 1 hour for coffee on the go

LEGENDARY STANLEY QUALITY: Whether camping or commuting, this stainless-steel beer mug handles whatever you throw at it. Heavy-duty construction meets BPA-free 18/8 stainless steel to create an insulated pint glass that never rusts or breaks

BPA FREE: Our insulated stainless-steel tumbler is BPA-free for your safety

DISHWASHER SAFE: Cleaning your cup couldn’t be easier

