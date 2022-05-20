Cricut’s latest Hat Press is already on sale at a new low of $127 for your summer creations

Amazon is offering the all-new Cricut Hat Press for $127.18 shipped. Normally $149, today’s deal is only the second sale that we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. The Hat Press is one of the latest additions to Cricut’s lineup of ceramic plate heat presses to create custom hats at home. That’s right, the Hat Press is a first for Cricut in that it uses a curved ceramic heat plate which makes it the perfect accessory for hats. In the package, you’ll find the Hat Press itself as well as a form that you wrap the hat around. It connects to your phone over Bluetooth and has many preset options for temperatures, which goes up to 400F/205C depending on what you’re working with. Find out more about the Cricut Hat Press in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While Cricut’s official Hat Blanks aren’t available on Amazon right now, there are quite a few other options to choose from there. If you plan to use Infusible Ink for your creations, then Cricut’s official hats are all we recommend buying. However, if it’s traditional HTV/iron-on that you’re working with, or even sublimation, then any hat blank will work, and Amazon has quite a few to choose from.

Given that all of Cricut’s lineup now works with an iPad or iPhone (as well as Android smartphones and laptops/desktops), you might want to check into this deal we found on the latest iPad Air. It uses USB-C, supports the newer Apple Pencil, and also has the M1 chip in it for plenty of processing power. The latest iPad Air can handle everything from making cuts with Design Space to running the Hat Press with the Cricut Heat app, all at its second-best price of $559.

Cricut Hat Press features:

With a curved, ceramic heat plate and 3 levels of heat up to 400ºF (205ºC), Cricut Hat Press™ makes consistent, wrinkle-free heat transfers easy. The included Cricut Hat Pressing Form creates the ideal pressing surface for almost any hat. With Bluetooth® wireless technology built in to the press, you can send precise time & temperature settings and follow step-by-step guidance from your phone. Enjoy a worry-free experience with safety-conscious features like auto-off, a comfortable grip & a safety base. Use with most major brands of iron-on (HTV), Infusible Ink™ & sublimation products. Excellent companion to all Cricut cutting machines.

