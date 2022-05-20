Cuisinart’s combo outdoor pizza oven/grill just hit a new Amazon low at $173.50 (Reg. $247+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinart
New low $173.50

Alongside an ongoing deal on the more compact version, Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Outdoor 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus at $173.59 shipped. Regularly $300, it more typically sells in the $247 range at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low with at least $73 in savings. This 3-in-1 combo cooker brings the pizza party outdoors this summer alongside the ability to work as an oven, griddle, and grill for the burgers with up to 260-square inches of action. It features a 13-inch cordierite pizza stone as well as an integrated surface storage shelf underneath and a dual-hinged lid that flips up when griddling and grilling with a front door that drops down when it’s time to serve up the pies. More details below. 

If you’re looking to get in the outdoor pizza oven game for less, consider the Camp Chef Artisan model. While we have a couple of Amazon all-time lows available on Cuisinart’s more feature-rich and substantial models, this 16-inch two-burner solution is currently selling for even less on Amazon at $160 shipped

Over in our home goods deal hub you’ll find plenty more where this one came from. Alongside this over $100 price drop on Cuisinart’s flat top grill, we are also tracking a great deal on the brand’s 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set. Just be sure to scope out the new all-time live on the brand new Ninja’s all-new TWISTi Blender DUO ahead of frozen drink season and these personal blenders starting from $30 shipped

Cuisinart Outdoor 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus features:

  • PIZZA OVEN: Features a 13″ cordierite pizza stone that retains and distributes heat evenly for perfectly cooked crust
  • GRIDDLE: Cast iron griddle plate offers 233 square inches of cooking space
  • GRILL: Cast iron grill grate offers 260 square inches of cooking space
  • INTEGRATED SURFACE STORAGE: The storage shelf below keeps all of the cooking surfaces neatly packed away when not in use
  • DUAL HINGED LID DESIGN: Lid flips up when griddling and grilling and the front door flips down for easy access to pizza and for checking on food while cooking without losing heat

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cuisinart’s Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven with wood...
Add Cuisinart’s 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set to you...
Get your smash burger on this summer with Cuisinart...
Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus ...
Grab this 2-in-1 wet and dry cordless vacuum mop now fo...
Gift the kids (yourself) this adorable Baby Yoda Bean B...
Anker’s weekend sale discounts MagSafe car mounts...
Goal Zero annual sale takes up to $600 off Yeti power s...
Load more...
Show More Comments