Cuisinart’s combo outdoor pizza oven/grill just hit a new Amazon low at $173.50 (Reg. $247+)

Alongside an ongoing deal on the more compact version, Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Outdoor 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus at $173.59 shipped. Regularly $300, it more typically sells in the $247 range at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low with at least $73 in savings. This 3-in-1 combo cooker brings the pizza party outdoors this summer alongside the ability to work as an oven, griddle, and grill for the burgers with up to 260-square inches of action. It features a 13-inch cordierite pizza stone as well as an integrated surface storage shelf underneath and a dual-hinged lid that flips up when griddling and grilling with a front door that drops down when it’s time to serve up the pies. More details below.

If you’re looking to get in the outdoor pizza oven game for less, consider the Camp Chef Artisan model. While we have a couple of Amazon all-time lows available on Cuisinart’s more feature-rich and substantial models, this 16-inch two-burner solution is currently selling for even less on Amazon at $160 shipped.

Over in our home goods deal hub you’ll find plenty more where this one came from. Alongside this over $100 price drop on Cuisinart’s flat top grill, we are also tracking a great deal on the brand’s 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set. Just be sure to scope out the new all-time live on the brand new Ninja’s all-new TWISTi Blender DUO ahead of frozen drink season and these personal blenders starting from $30 shipped.

Cuisinart Outdoor 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus features:

PIZZA OVEN: Features a 13″ cordierite pizza stone that retains and distributes heat evenly for perfectly cooked crust

GRIDDLE: Cast iron griddle plate offers 233 square inches of cooking space

GRILL: Cast iron grill grate offers 260 square inches of cooking space

INTEGRATED SURFACE STORAGE: The storage shelf below keeps all of the cooking surfaces neatly packed away when not in use

DUAL HINGED LID DESIGN: Lid flips up when griddling and grilling and the front door flips down for easy access to pizza and for checking on food while cooking without losing heat

