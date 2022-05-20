Dell’s 27-inch 1080p 75Hz monitor is perfect for multi-display setups at $160 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Dell 27-inch 1080p 75Hz HDMI Monitor for $159.99 shipped. Normally around $220 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. While this monitor might not have high-end features like a 1440p or 4K resolution and 165Hz refresh rates, it’s also nowhere near as expensive as those premium displays. Instead, it comes in with a modest 1080p resolution and 75Hz refresh rate, which is still perfectly fine for most setups. At today’s price, it would also be a great option for multi-monitor setups as well, which arguably delivers even more screen real estate than a single display at a higher resolution. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we highly recommend picking up this WALI monitor arm that can be purchased at Amazon for $25. It allows you to elevate the display and enjoy additional desk real estate since you don’t have the monitor’s included stand. The WALI mount has a gas spring which means it can hold up to 17.6 pounds and is made for up to 32-inch screens.

Further upgrade your desk by picking up SteelSeries’ Ultimate Gaming Bundle that’s on sale for a new all-time low at $100. It includes a mouse, keyboard, mouse pad, and headset all in one bundle. Plus, there are other SteelSeries accessories on sale from $50, making now a great time to outfit your desk with an entirely new look.

Dell 27-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor features:

The Dell S2721H 27-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080p, 75Hz IPS LED LCD Thin Bezel Adjustable Gaming monitor features a flicker-free screen and ComfortView, which decreases harmful blue light emissions. It has an LED edge light system, 3-sided bezeless, Color Gamut 99 percent sRGB, Anti-glare, and 3H Hard Coating to maximize eye comfort even during lengthy viewing.

