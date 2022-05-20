Get a ride in from the couch, DeskCycle seated pedal exerciser drops to $110 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser for $109.99 with free shipping for Prime member. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model regularly fetches around $189 or more at Amazon where it has gone for less than $140 on well over a year. If you’re looking for a simple under desk elliptical without all of the bells and whistles that can push the price well above $200, today’s Woot offer is worth a look. It allows you to get a workout in from just about any seated position, whether it’s at your desk or on the couch watching Netflix. It delivers eight calibrated magnetic resistance levels and remains “whisper quiet” in the process. While this is certainly a more affordable no-frills option, you will still find a mini LCD display for tracking your speed, time, distance, and calories. More details below.

For something even more affordable than the DeskCycle model above, take a look at the Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Under Desk Mini Bike. Delivering a similar overall experience, this one includes much of the same feature set with eight of its own magnetic resistance levels to choose from and is now marked down to just under $91 shipped on Amazon.

But if it’s a full-on connected riding experience you’re after, head straight over to this morning’s $249 price drop that’s now live on Echelon’s EX5 smart fitness bike. This model delivers that Peloton experience for less alongside access to on-demand classes and progress tracking via the companion app. Get a closer look at the spec sheet and pricing breakdown in today’s coverage right here. Then head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for more ways to bolster your summer 2022 fitness routine.

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Exerciser features:

Lowest pedal height available; Only 10 Inches; Can work with desks as low as 27 Inches; See description for details,Pedal arm Length: 3 1/2 inches

More than twice the resistance range of the other pedal exercisers; 8 calibrated resistance settings; from very easy to more than you need

Magnetic resistance provides smooth, quiet pedal motion; let’s you focus on your work and your co-workers focus on theirs

