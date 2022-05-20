Bring a digital Char-Broil Electric Smoker to the cookouts this year at $168 shipped (Reg. $240+)

Reg. $240+ $168

Amazon is now offering the Char-Broil Digital Electric Smoker for $167.99 shipped. While it will take a week or more to ship, it will land just in-time for the heart of the summer to begin and regularly fetches $240 at Amazon. We have seen this model go for as much as $400 over the last year or more and is now matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in as much time. Its insulated, double wall construction, stainless steel build, and glass door house an easy-to-use digital system with the ability to load it up, set the temperature, and let the meats cook. It features a control panel with a blue LED screen and a removable food thermometer so you can dial in the exact temperature, lock the latching doors, and wait for your delicious meal to emerge in a few/several hours. Head below for more details. 

If you can make do with a manual, analog setup, there’s cash to be saved. This Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker with three racks is selling for $134 shipped at Amazon with a 1500W heating element and a slide out wood chip tray. You won’t get the fancy temperature setting action here, but it will smoke the meats much the same otherwise. 

This morning also saw Cuisinart’s combo outdoor pizza oven/grill drop to a new Amazon all-time low. Now down at $173.50, this is at least $73 in savings and a great way to bring the pizza party outdoors this spring and summer. Just be sure to also scope out the deal we spotted on the brand’s more compact model and its 3-piece Pizza Grilling Set while you’re at it. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more cooking deals. 

Char-Broil Digital Electric Smoker features:

  • Insulated, double-wall construction. Wattage-750
  • Advanced control panel with easy-read, blue LED display
  • Removable food thermometer
  • Glass door and stainless steel, dual-tone finish
  • Large, stainless steel locking latch for smoke-tight seal

