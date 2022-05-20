Master fatalities on Arcade1Up’s Mortal Kombat 12-in-1 cabinet down at $249, more from $120

Just after seeing seeing the brand launch a new 30th anniversary edition yesterday, Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy 12-in-1 arcade cabinet for $249 shipped. Regularly $315 or more, it sells for $450 with the riser at Best Buy and elsewhere with today’s deal matching our previous and the lowest we can find. Boasting a 17-inch color display, coinless operation, and game room-worthy marquee artwork, you and your friends will be mastering fatalities on the “real-feel” arcade controls in no time. This model features Mortal Kombat 1, 2, and 3 as well as a host of other Midway titles: Joust, Defender, Rampage, Gauntlet, Paperboy, Rootbeer Tapper, Bubbles, Toobin, and Wizards of Wor. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and be sure to dive in the new 30th anniversary edition right here. Then head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals:

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy 12-in-1 features:

Evolving from its 1958 beginnings as an amusement game manufacturer, Midway produced some of the hottest arcade games of the ‘80s and ‘90s, that have since been adapted into film, television, and much more. Their monsters-wreaking-havoc title Rampage was a giant early hit, and then leaps in live action digitizing technology led to Mortal Kombat, recognized as one of the most important titles in video game history. With its over the top darkly humorous gameplay and finishing moves, Mortal Kombat became an instant franchise with iconic characters and enduring catchphrases.

