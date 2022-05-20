Grab this 2-in-1 wet and dry cordless vacuum mop now for $280

If your home has hard floors, you will know how much work it takes to leave them spotless. The Jashen F16 Cordless Vacuum Mop cuts this challenge down to size, with wet and dry modes, and impressive suction power. In an exclusive price-drop, you can get yours today for only $279.99 (Reg. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials.

In theory, hard floors should be hard to stain and easy to clean. That’s why we have them in bathrooms and kitchens. But if you’ve ever tried mopping the dried pawprints of a muddy dog off your kitchen floor, you might start to question that theory.

Thankfully, there is another way. The Jashen F16 is a cordless electric mop that makes light work of even the most stubborn stains.

Combining the features of a power mop and a vacuum cleaner, the F16 has a spinning head and two internal tanks — one for clean water, the other for whatever came off your floor.

The heads help to scrub away dirt, which is then sucked up thanks to a powerful vacuum motor. BRN hair tangle-free technology ensures that the system keeps moving freely, and the mop can leave your floors dry in just two minutes.

On a full charge, the two battery packs provide 30 minutes of cleaning time. That means coverage of 120 square meters. It’s easy to see why 87% of Jashen customers have rated this device at 5 out of 5 stars.

