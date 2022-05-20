Samsung’s Premiere 4K HDR Short Throw Smart Laser Projector reaches 2022 low at $500 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector for $2,997.99 shipped. Normally going for $3,500, this 14% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen. Right now Best Buy is selling this projector at the $3,500 list price. Samsung claims The Premiere is the “world’s first HDR10+ certified projector” which means you can expect “precise color accuracy and incredible contrast.” This HDR performance is paired with the 2200 lumens of brightness that will allow you to easily view content even in daylight. An integrated 2.2 channel audio system with 30W speakers and a subwoofer is integrated within this projector so you don’t have to use external audio if you want a minimalist setup. The smart system is powered by Tizen to give you access to streaming apps without the need for a dongle. Multiple voice assistants are supported with this projector (Alexa, Assistant, and Bixby). Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Epson EpiqVision Ultra Short Throw LS300 Laser Projector for $1,995. This short throw projector can display a screen upwards of 120-inches like the Samsung above, but at a lower 1080p resolution. There is similar support for HDR/HLG for better colors and contrast as well. As you can see, there are many similar features and this is continued with the Android TV built into the Epson that will allow you to use streaming apps without needing an outside dongle. The speaker system inside this one is designed by Yamaha for a 2.1 channel setup.

Take a stop by our home theater hub for all the latest deals on projectors and speaker systems. You can currently save $200 on BenQ’s 4K HDR Gaming Projector at $1,299. This is the second discount we’ve seen for this new projector and nets you a low latency system perfect for gaming.

Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Short Throw Laser Projector features:

Enjoy cinematic picture quality from 4K UHD Ultra Bright Laser and 4K resolution with 2200 lumens

Access your favorite apps, streaming services and smart home devices right from your projector

Ask Alexa, Google Assistant or Bixby to open apps, change channels, control smart home devices and more

Elevate your home theater with audio from the mighty subwoofer and 30W speakers in this 2.2 channel system

