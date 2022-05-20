SOG’s Terminus knife with auto-adjusting XR locking mechanism falls to Amazon low at $48

Amazon is offering the SOG Terminus XR G10 Olive Drab Folding Pocket Knife for $47.96 shipped. Down from $55, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked, which also makes it a new all-time low. This pocket knife from SOG features the brand’s XR locking mechanism that’s “snappy and adjusts over the lifespan of the knife.” Essentially, as the knife ages and you use it, the blade will get worn down some, and the XR mechanism will self-adjust, which continues to keep the knife locked securely over time. On top of that, this specific model delivers G10 scales and stonewashed hardware. Plus, SOG backs it with a lifetime warranty. Keep reading for more.

Now, no EDC is complete without a flashlight. A knife is crucial and will likely be used more frequently than a flashlight, but there are times when a phone’s LED just doesn’t cut it for illumination. I keep the OLIGHT I3E EOS in my Leatherman pouch to ensure that I always have some form of flashlight on me, whether my S2R II is in my pocket or not. For just $10, it’s hard to pass up the thought of further bolstering your EDC further after picking up a new pocket knife.

Curious what else I have in my EDC? Well, I’ve broken it all down in this handy guide that helps you to pick the perfect accessories to keep on you at all times. However, if it’s more deals you’re after, our tools guide is a must-see and is where you’ll find other knife deals, DIY kits, and more.

SOG Terminus XR G10 Knife features:

For those looking for something a little more rugged, there’s Terminus XR G10. Stripped, back, straightforward, clad with an honest G10 handle and stone washed hardware. The XR locking mechanism is snappy and adjusts over lifespan of the knife. The D2 steel blade features high toughness and wear resistance. The knife is fully ambidextrous, with swappable belt clip for left or right wear. Three different opening methods: thumb stud, XR Lock, and kick. The Terminus XR is setting a new bar for EDC.

