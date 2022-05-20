Add a Wi-Fi 6 network to your home with TP-Link’s Deco X20 mesh system at new low of $180

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $179.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $200 recently, this $20 in savings, or 10% discount, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this mesh system. This setup includes three units to cover an area of up to 5,800-square feet to eliminate dead zones. One of the nice features of a mesh system is its ability to show up as one network with no need to connect to each unit individually. The stations communicate with each other wirelessly, or they can even be connected using an Ethernet backhaul for even more reliable speeds. There is even support for Alexa so you can toggle whether the guest Wi-Fi is on using just your voice. Setup of Wi-Fi routers can be tedious, but the Deco app makes it last just minutes and allows network monitoring and managing. To learn more, check out our hands-on review.

If you want to save some cash but still want the benefits that come with a Wi-Fi 6 network, check out the TP-Link Archer AX21 Router for $80. Just like the Deco X20 system, you can control parts of the network with Alexa, and the setup of the router is handled with the Tether app. While the coverage area of the Archer AX21 is lower, it can be expanded using TP-Link’s OneMesh technology which uses a range extender to make a mesh network. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports allow you to connect hard-wired devices to the internet.

If you need more coverage than the Deco X20 bundle above, you can save $70 on the Deco X90 2-pack at $380. Alongside this larger coverage area, you get a 2.5GbE port on each unit for high-speed internet for wired devices. TP-Link just released its new Deco XE75 mesh system that produces a Wi-Fi 6E network. You can check out our review of this new system to learn more.

TP-Link Deco X20Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Armed with Wi-Fi 6 technology, Deco whole home mesh WiFi is designed to deliver a huge boost in coverage, speed, and total capacity. Get on the latest mesh WiFi to enjoy the future network that loads faster and connects more.

With clearer and stronger signals enhanced by BSS Color and Beamforming, Deco X20 boosts broader whole home Wi-Fi up to 5,800 ft2 (3-pack). Wireless connections and optional Ethernet backhaul work together to link Deco units, providing even faster network speeds and truly seamless coverage. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco.

Wi-Fi 6 brings stable and responsive WiFi connections to tomorrow’s hyper-connected home. Enjoy more responsive gaming and seamless video chatting even when multiple compatible devices are connected and transmitting data at the same time.

