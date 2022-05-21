Amazon Gold Box discounts waterproof mattress protectors and pillows from $22

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EverydayPure (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protectors in various sizes from $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the King Mattress Protector for $30.39 down from its normal going rate of $40. This marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. This protector is designed to ensure that your mattress isn’t affected against fluids, urine, or perspiration. While you might not worry about those currently, if you have a dog or young child, that type of protection might be useful in the future. On top of that, it doesn’t change the feel of your mattress either, making it a nondescript upgrade. Check Amazon for other sizes and then head below for more deals.

Also on sale today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Best Gift from Homein (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a pair of both its standard and king pillows priced from $31. The pair of king pillows is our favorite discount which comes in at $33.99 down from its normal $60 going rate. Today’s deal marks a match of the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These pillows are filled with a down alternative and is made for both side and back sleepers. Don’t forget to check out the pair of standard pillows either for $31 if you have a smaller bed.

Speaking of sleeping, did you see the camping deals we found earlier today? Right now you can pick up Coleman tents, coolers, and more priced as low as $9.50. Our top pick from the sale, however, was the Juniper Lake 4-person dome tent that sets up in as little as 60 seconds for $88, which normally fetches $110 or more.

SafeRest Mattress Protector features:

SafeRest mattress protectors are well known for their premium protection against dust mites, fluids, urine, perspiration, and allergens. This has made them especially helpful for those with kids, pets, allergies, asthma or incontinence. With just one unprotected fluid accident, a mattress can be left with a permanent stain or odor. SafeRest premium mattress protectors safeguard your mattress against fluids and stains offering peace of mind and a more sterile sleeping environment for you and your family.

