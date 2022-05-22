Add an iSteam portable steamer to your laundry room from $24, today only (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Exagora (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of iSteam Steamers for Clothes at up to 20% off. The standout from today’s deal is the iSteam Steamer MS208 Gold for $31.97 shipped. Normally going for $40, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. This steamer can hold 120 milliliters of water with a tank that can be heated and ready to go within 25 seconds for 10 continuous minutes of steaming. The overall size of this steamer makes it the perfect travel companion and is even “authorized by the TSA for carry-on luggage.” It will even shut off when the water gets too low or temperatures get too hot. Included with the steamer is a nozzle brush for dusting off clothes while cleaning. If you’ve been looking to get a new steamer or are looking for a small one for travel, now is the time to pick one up. Keep reading for other iSteam deals.

More iSteam deals:

iSteam Steamer MS208 features:

No wrinkle is too tough for the Luxury Edition iSteam! Its 120 ml ready-to-go water tank heats in 25 seconds and powers 10 continuous minutes of soothing steam. Gently iron all your clothes, drapery, beddings, and more! Plus, stay dry and safe thanks to the upgraded Spill-Proof Technology and Automatic Safety Shutdown System!

