Save up to $300 on LG’s popular C1 4K OLED TVs with HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, more from $997

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHDTVLG
$300 off From $997

Amazon is now discounting LG’s entire lineup of 2021 C1 OLED 4K Smart TVs headlined by the 65-inch model at $1,596.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,797, today’s offer is sitting at a new Amazon all-time low that’s $100 below our previous mention from the retailer. LG’s 2021 TVs are headlined by the eye-catching inclusion of OLED panels which are backed by Dolby Vision HDR and a series of gaming-focused functionality. The NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are already notable on their own, and that’s without throwing in the 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for pairing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There’s also a series of built-in smart streaming features to deliver a full-featured home theater experience. Head below for more.

LG C1 OLED TVs on sale:

If you’re looking for even more capable home theater upgrades, we’re currently tracking the very first discounts on Samsung’s all-new 2022 mini-LED smart TVs. Available in both 4K and 8K configurations, these NEO QLED models are now marked down for the first time and starting at $1,798.

LG C1 4K Smart OLED TV features:

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
LG

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

First deals hit Samsung’s 2022 mini-LED 4K/8K sma...
Save 20% on iSteam Portable Steamers from $24
Pick up a Hiboy Electric Scooter from $480, today only
Amazon’s latest Echo speakers, smart displays, an...
Save on Kindle eBooks that are also shows and movies
Apple’s official 15W MagSafe charger sees first d...
Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro $249 off, M1 i...
Save 18% on Razer's Chroma Laptop Stand with USB-C Hub
Load more...
Show More Comments