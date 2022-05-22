Save up to $300 on LG’s popular C1 4K OLED TVs with HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, more from $997

Amazon is now discounting LG’s entire lineup of 2021 C1 OLED 4K Smart TVs headlined by the 65-inch model at $1,596.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,797, today’s offer is sitting at a new Amazon all-time low that’s $100 below our previous mention from the retailer. LG’s 2021 TVs are headlined by the eye-catching inclusion of OLED panels which are backed by Dolby Vision HDR and a series of gaming-focused functionality. The NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are already notable on their own, and that’s without throwing in the 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for pairing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There’s also a series of built-in smart streaming features to deliver a full-featured home theater experience. Head below for more.

LG C1 OLED TVs on sale:

If you’re looking for even more capable home theater upgrades, we’re currently tracking the very first discounts on Samsung’s all-new 2022 mini-LED smart TVs. Available in both 4K and 8K configurations, these NEO QLED models are now marked down for the first time and starting at $1,798.

LG C1 4K Smart OLED TV features:

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

