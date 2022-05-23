Whip up the shakes anywhere with nutribullet’s USB cordless blender at $25 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the nutribullet GO Portable Cordless Blender for $25.19 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $35 like it currently fetches directly from nutribullet and currently selling for $28 at Target, today’s deal is within cents of the all-time low at Amazon and slightly below our previous mention for the best we can find. Delivering a truly portable solution wherever you might need it, this is a cordless blender that recharges over USB. The onboard 2,000mAh battery can run the machine for up to “20 blending cycles before needing to be recharged” with an included 13-ounce blending cup and to-go lid included in the package. Head below for more details.

At $25, we are already looking at the lower end of the price range here for a name brand solution, never mind a completely wireless one. However, if it’s just your standard personal-sized option you’re after, this Secura 300W model might do the trick at $22 Prime shipped. You’ll certainly need an outlet to make it run, but it also delivers more power and will never run out of juice on you along with the lighter price of entry.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, Amazon is now offering some big-time price drops on both Instant and Ninja cookers today with up to $150 in savings to be had. Whether you need a new multi-cooker for this weekend’s festivities or an air fryer to whip up some delicious crispy fries to go with the burgers, there are plenty of options to choose from right now. Swing by our home goods guide for a look at everything as well as this morning’s Ninja and Instant Pot offers.

nutribullet GO Portable Cordless Blender features:

A Cordless blender for life on the go! 70W Motor Base and 2000mAh offers up to 20 blending cycles before needing to be recharged.

13oz blending cup with to-go lid is the ideal size for personal smoothies or protein shakes

Included: (1) Motor Base, (1) 13oz Cup, (1) To Go Lid, (1) Blade Cover, (1) USB Charging Cord, User Guide with Recipes

NOTE: Refer to User Manual before use

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!