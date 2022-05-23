Don’t let bugs ruin your Memorial Day holiday, Thermacell Repellers now $30 (Amazon low)

Justin Kahn -
25% off $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller for $29.68 shipped in black or blue. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time at slightly over 25% off the going rate. Just in-time for the Memorial Day weekend festivities and trips up the lake house this summer, it delivers a 20-foot repellant zone for up to 12 hours before it needs a refill. It makes use of a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that gets juiced back up over USB in 15 minutes (although it can operate while it’s charging as well). It is a simple way to keep a common outdoor seating area bug-free without having to put oils or lotion directly on your skin. Head below for more details. 

If you don’t mind going with traditional bug spray, this popular 2-pack of OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent will do the trick for even less. Coming in at just over $15 Prime shipped, you will almost certainly get a whole lot more than 12 hours of comfort with this option and it will come with you anywhere your adventures might take you. 

You might also want to take a peek at the ongoing Amazon Stanley camping and outdoor sale. With prices starting from around $12 Prime shipped, you’ll find a host of the brand’s rugged tumblers and drinking vessels as well as its camping cooking set and more waiting for you right here. And for your off-grid power needs, the annual Goal Zero sale is in full swing with up to $600 in savings on its power stations, solar gear, and more. 

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller features:

  • TURN IT ON… MOSQUITOES GONE: Our most advanced repellent system. Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent creates a 20-foot mosquito protection zone – 80% more area than previous models. Easy to use, one button keeps mosquitoes away.
  • PERFECT FOR BACKYARDS: The E55 is ideal for the backyard, poolside, patio and more. Enjoy 12 hours of continuous mosquito protection with the included scent-free refill. Stay protected even longer with a 40-hr refill (sold separately).
  • ON-DEMAND DEFENSE: Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, E55 provides 5.5 hours of continuous mosquito protection on a charge. USB charging cable included. Allow 15 minutes for full effect. Can charge while operating to extend run time.
  • REPEL WITHOUT SPRAY OR SCENT: Repel mosquitoes without chemicals or sprays on your skin. No lotions or DEET to apply. No smoke, flames, or citronella. Not a messy trap or gimmicky sonic. Independently tested. EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness.

