Rare price drop knocks HORI’s official Nintendo Switch Dual USB Playstand down to $25

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Dual USB Playstand for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the best price we have tracked in well over a year at Amazon and within $0.50 of the all-time low there. Compatible with all models of Nintendo’s hybrid console, this handy accessory delivers a neat and tidy perch for your console to rest on while gaming away from the big screen. The officially licensed stand also sports some additional I/O of its own including a pair of USB-A slots alongside the USB-C jack so “you can plug, charge, and play all at once.” More details below.

If Lamicall’s basic multi-device stand is still a bit too much for your mobile gaming needs at $16 Prime shipped, take a look at HORI’s more compact model. This one delivers a similar setup to toady’s lead deal, just without the added connectivity options and with a lighter $13 Prime shipped price tag in tow. It provides an adjustable viewing angle as well as a foldable design so you can stuff in your EDC bag and head out the door.

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to check out the new Amazon all-time low we spotted on the official Hot Wheels Mario Kart Track Set at $51 shipped, down from the up to $85 going rate. We also have a relatively rare price drop on Super Mario Maker 2 for your Switch library this morning. Now up to 35% off via Amazon, you can scope this deal out along with the rest of today’s best console game offers in today’s roundup.

HORI Nintendo Switch Dual USB Playstand features:

Challenge your friends to a duel, with HORI new Dual USB Playstand. Built with the more serious gamer in mind, plug in your favorite wired Nintendo Switch Controller to your Nintendo Switch Lite and play with a more immersive experience. Thanks to the 2 built-in USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port you can plug, charge, and play all at once. The item is compatible with both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

