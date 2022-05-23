Kitchy’s Pizza Cutter Wheel with blade guard hits Amazon 2022 low at under $7 Prime shipped

Shop & Co. (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The red and blue models regularly sell for $14 with the green variant typically in the $10 range. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on any of them in over a year. Featuring a unique rounded form-factor, it delivers a finger-safe rolling pizza cutter experience so you “won’t have to cut back and forth…to keep your toppings where they belong.” You’ll also find a blade guard for safety when it’s resting in the drawer between uses as well as the ability to quickly disassemble it into three pieces so you can give it a proper cleaning in the dishwasher. More details below.

If you would prefer to stick with something featuring a more traditional handle, this Caperci model is worth a look. It comes in at $5 Prime shipped right now with a “non-slip” handle measuring over 3 inches long that works for everything from deeper dish pies to waffles, flatbreads, and dough biscuits.

And while we are on the subject, Amazon is still offering a notable price drop on Cuisinart’s Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven with a wood smoker just in-time for outdoor Memorial Day cookouts, not to mention the rest of the summer. You’ll also find a solid price live on the brand’s 3-piece pizza grilling accessory set, which includes a pizza stone, wheel cutter, and peel, at under $30 shipped. This is more than 25% off the going rate and you can get a closer look in our ongoing deal coverage right here. Hit up our home goods hub for more.

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel features:

SLICE ANY PIZZA LIKE A PRO – This pizza cutter will leave you shocked with how easy it is to get a nice, clean cut through your pizza. With its ergonomic handle and flawless finish, you won’t have to cut back and forth and you get to keep your toppings where they belong – on your pizza.

SUPER SHARP AND FITS IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – Why waste money on bulky pizza rockers that don’t even fit in your kitchen cabinet when you can simply get this unique design that easily fits in your hand and also in your cutlery drawer.

PROTECTIVE BLADE GUARD FOR EASY STORAGE – This pizza knife comes with a blade guard to keep your cutter securely stored away when you’re not using it.

