Bring a NEOGEO Mini arcade console into your collection at under $50 today (Reg. up to $110)

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Mini arcade console for $49.90 shipped. Regularly $110 and more recently siting in the $60 range, this is up to 54% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon 2022 low and a great time to add it to your retro gaming collection. Following the NES mini craze, SNK unleashed its own collectible and very much playable NEOGEO miniature console featuring 40 classic titles ranging from King of Fighters and Fatal Fury to Metal Slug and more. It features a 3.5-inch LCD screen as well arcade-style controls, a stereo speaker, and a design that will also look great in the game room. A pair of optional external controller ports as well as the headphone jack is joined by HDMI support when you want to run it on the big screen. More details below.

The official NEOGEO mini PAD controllers bring 2-player action to the console above and sell for under $40 a pop. But if you’re set with the arcade controllers for now, just make sure you have an extra HDMI cable laying around in case you want to run it at home in the entertainment center. It doesn’t ship with one, but you can land some for under $13 Prime shipped at Amazon.

Speaking of retro gaming, we are still tracking some notable deals on Arcade1Up cabinets starting from $120 with hundreds of dollars in savings on Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, The Simpsons, Turtles in Time, and much more. Just be sure to scope out the new 30th anniversary editions the brand just unveiled as part of our coverage from last week.

NEOGEO Mini arcade features:

NEOGEO mini International selected 40 masterpieces from all the wonderful games on [NEOGEO] platform, including [the King of Fighters], [Fatal Fury] and [Metal Slug]

NEOGEO mini International is equipped with a 3.5 inch LCD screen. Its arcade machine body also includes a joystick controller and stereo speakers. You can enjoy the games without a separate TV

NEOGEO mini International is small enough to fit on your palm (dimension: W135ｍｍxD108mmxH162ｍｍ). With 390g overall weight and USB power supply, you can have fun anywhere with a portable power source

NEOGEO mini International has built-in instant save/load function. When pressing [START] and [SELECT] together, you can save the current game progress or load a previous profile in the menu

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!