Razer’s Raiju Android controller is made for summer gaming at low of $36

Pro-Distributing via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Razer Raiju Mobile Android Controller for $35.82 shipped with the code MEMDAY15OFF at checkout. Originally $150, and still fetching as much direct from Razer, this controller now goes for $120 at Best Buy and closer to $46 from third-parties at Amazon. Today’s deal beats our previous mention of $38 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed with mobile gaming in mind, this controller allows you to easily enjoy your favorite titles from any USB-C or Bluetooth Android smartphone. There’s a hair trigger mode for those who want a competitive advantage and the smartphone mount offers multiple angle options so you can really dial it in. Take a deeper dive in our launch coverage and then head below for additional details.

Of course, having a spare controller on hand should your Raiju die is a must. That’s where this one comes into play for just $10 at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have built-in Bluetooth or native joysticks and buttons, but it does hold your phone in a way that makes it easier to play games while on-the-go.

Speaking of gaming on-the-go, did you see that HORI’s official Nintendo Switch Dual USB Playstand is on sale right now for $25? It normally goes for $30 and is a great way to enjoy your favorite games with a friend by using two wired controllers. Of course, those who need a new phone also won’t want to miss out on the unlocked Nokia G10 smartphone that’s on sale for $125 right now.

More on the Razer Raiju Mobile:

Ergonomic multi-function button layout – for expert control and advanced customization

Hair trigger mode – for the competitive advantage

Adjustable phone mount – for the best gaming experience at any angle

For the best gaming experience at any angle – soft cushioned touch with tactile feedback

Mobile app configuration – for Easy control at your fingertips

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!