ViewSonic 27-inch 1440p 165Hz and 1080p 240Hz gaming monitors return to lows from $300

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic Elite 27-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Normally $450, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen just one time in the past. You’ll find that, at some point during your gaming journey, a regular 60Hz monitor just doesn’t cut it anymore. This display from ViewSonic is in their Elite line which delivers 90% DCI-P3 color coverage, DisplayHDR400 support, and a 165Hz refresh rate. It also packs a tear-free experience thanks to AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro when used with a compatible AMD GPU. On top of that, you’ll find a 3-sided ultra-thin design that allows you to see more monitor, less bezel. Keep reading for additional deals.

Also on sale today at Amazon is ViewSonic’s Elite 27-inch 1080p 240Hz IPS Gaming Monitor for $299.99. Normally $400, this is also $100 below its normal going rate and marks a return to its all-time low. While it might not be quite as high quality as the 1440p screen above, this monitor packs a faster 240Hz refresh rate. However, for your specific setup, refresh rate might matter more than resolution, as is the key with many FPS games. Either way, this is a solid upgrade if you’re on a tighter budget or need the extra refresh rate.

Those on a tighter budget won’t want to miss out on the ViewSonic OMNI 24-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor that’s available for $199.99 at Amazon. Normally $240, this marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all year long so far. Of course, this display takes a few steps back from the two above, coming in at a smaller 24-inches and a slower 144Hz refresh rate. However, it’s the perfect starting gaming monitor as you’ll find that it’s still better then what you’d find from entry-level 60Hz displays and packs a punch for its price point.

Don’t forget that we’re seeing a number of graphics cards from both NVIDIA and AMD on sale right now. The RTX 3080 Ti is discounted at up to $300 off with both ASUS TUF and ROG Strix models available as part of the sale, and XFX has an RX 6900 XT for just $900, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

ViewSonic Gaming Monitor features:

IMMERSIVE MONITOR: WQHD 1440p resolution, 1500R curvature, 1ms (MPRT) response time, and 165Hz refresh rate gives you the ultimate enthusiast experience

AMD FREESYNC PREMIUM PRO: The XG270QC provides a combination of smooth gaming at peak performance, and exceptional high dynamic range visuals while still maintaining low latency

VESA DISPLAYHDR 400: Witness the next evolution in open-world storytelling with 90% DCI-P3 color coverage and HDR in-game detail enhancement

