Echelon’s EX5 smart fitness bike lets you skip the Peloton tax at $305 off

Update: Now down to $695.01, saving you an extra $56 from our original mention.

Amazon is currently offering the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $750.72 shipped. Normally sitting at $1,000, this is the second-best price to date at $249 off and delivers the lowest discount since back in February when it hit the all-time low. Taking on Peloton with a much more affordable price tag and much of the same curated riding experience, this Echelon EX5 bike comes with access to on-demand classes, workouts synced to popular music, and other ways to exercise at home. While it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone and the bike will sync all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. Head below for more.

Regardless of if you’re looking for a more affordable or higher-end fitness experience for the home gym, we’re tracking discounts to have you covered. Let’s start with the latter, with the flagship Echelon EX5-S Smart Fitness Bike. This model is sitting at a new 2022 low with all of the features of the lead deal in tow to complement its 22-inch rotating screen at $225 off.

Then as far as more affordable options go, rare Amazon discounts have marked down a pair of lower-end solutions. Sitting at the best prices of the year starting from $680, the two different models lack the built-in screens for those who want to use an existing iPad. That trade-off does earn you up to $150 in savings, as well.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

Pedal farther on the EX-5. Built with performance in-mind, this connected bike boasts a variety of features that will help you raise your cycling game. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5 to get you there. Aero handlebars feature ergonomic design to help align your upper body for optimum performance. – 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!