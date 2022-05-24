Govee’s budget-focused 16.4-foot RGBIC LED light strip sees 50% discount to just $10

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 16.4-foot RGBIC LED Light Strip for $9.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, today’s deal saves 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for an RGBIC LED strip. Designed to add extra ambient lighting to any space, this LED strip spans 16.4-feet and ensures that you can illuminate your area with ease. It has over 11 dynamic scene modes and there are seven sets of lighting modes with more than 33 color choices. Plus, being RGBIC, this strip can display multiple colors at one time, making it even more unique when compared to other lights in this price range. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving $10 with today’s lead deal, why not put $8 of that toward a smart plug? While you won’t be able to use a smartphone to control the LED strip itself, customers say that it does retain the last setting when unplugged (or when a smart plug is turned off). So, with that in mind, this is a great way to automate your new LED lighting strip without having to buy a more premium model.

Looking for other smart home deals? Well, right now, iRobot’s Roomba i7+ with self-empty base, which normally goes for $800, is now on sale for $400. Sure, it does come in refurbished condition, but at the same time, you’re saving 50%. Plus, there are other options on sale from $250, making now a great time to pick up a new robot vacuum.

Govee RGBIC LED Light Strip features:

Our RGBIC technology allows multiple colors to display simultaneously on one strip. With 7 sets of lighting modes and over 33 color choices, you can enjoy vibrant rainbow effects anywhere in your home. With the remote controller and control box, powering the lights on/off, adjusting brightness, and changing lighting effect speeds is a breeze. The remote controller also has a fun DIY mode for more color customization.

