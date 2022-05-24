Logitech streaming and gaming Gold Box sale has 2022 lows starting at $24, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Logitech streaming and gaming peripherals starting at $24. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. A highlight this time around falls to the Logitech StreamCam at $119.99. Down from $170, this is matching the all-time low set once before and is now $50 off. Whether it’s for just stepping up the Zoom call game or ensuring your Twitch streams are a bit more professional, the Logitech StreamCam delivers 1080 60FPS recording. Alongside both Mac and Windows support thanks to USB-C connectivity, you’ll find adjustable exposure settings, stereo microphones, and a compact design to keep your setup streamlined and clutter-free. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, be sure to check out all of the other markdowns in today’s sale. Ranging from gaming headsets to replace your aging pair with a new wired or wireless offering to full peripherals like racing wheels, wireless mice, and more, everything will be live through the end of the day. Not to mention, most of the lot are sitting at the best prices of the year, if not all-time lows period starting at $24.

If you’re looking to build a PC for the first time, there really hasn’t been a better time in recent memory. Graphics cards are finally beginning to come back in stock at MSRP or less, and we’ve detailed all of the best models up for grabs right now in our PC gaming guide. But if you’re looking for some tips on creating your own rig, our PC building diary piece from earlier in the year is worth a look to see what a first-timer like myself recommends.

Logitech StreamCam features:

Share your passion with Logitech streamcam Designed with creators in mind it’s the perfect camera to get streaming quickly on Twitch YouTube Instagram stories and more Start broadcasting smarter today If your streaming needs more polish then check out Logitech capture Logitech capture is powerful streaming software that makes creating content easy fast and intuitive Logitech capture enables you to adjust camera settings.

