Nintendo’s blue Switch Lite console sees rare price drop down to $185 (Save $15)

Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Switch Lite in the blue colorway for $184.99 shipped. The Switch Lite typically goes for $200 and rarely dips below that price point making this $15 in savings unique. With the launch of the Switch Lite, Nintendo was aiming at giving gamers on a budget a chance to experience the latest generation of games. This specific colorway was released in May 2021 and joined the lineup of other Switch Lite consoles. As its name implies, this console has some downgrades compared to the normal Switch with permanently attached controls, smaller overall size, and the biggest kicker, no TV output support. Every game you’ll be playing on this console will either be handheld only or have the ability to be played handheld. Those permanently attached controls won’t prevent you from wirelessly connecting your existing Joy-Con controllers, however. Keep reading for more.

Internally, the Switch and Switch Lite have the same processor and graphics with both displaying the game at 720p on the built-in screen, which is smaller on the Lite model. Battery life on the Lite ranges between 3 and 7 hours depending on how heavily you’re using the console. If you want to learn more, be sure to check out our hands-on review. You can take some of your savings with this deal and pick up the iVoler Ultra Slim Portable Hard Shell Travel Case for $8.50. It has the space to store both the console and 10 game cards for when you’re on the go. A small pouch allows for storage of earbuds, a portable battery pack, or any other accessory you want to carry around.

We’ve rounded up today’s best deals on console video games which is headlined by Pokémon Shining Pearl down at $30. This game is perfect for those just picking up a Nintendo Switch, or even the Lite console featured above and want to get a great deal on a game.

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great value. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!