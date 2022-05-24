Satechi’s aluminum 100W PD 9-in-1 On-The-Go USB-C Hub drops to $80 in Space Gray or black

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter Hub for $79.99 shipped in black or Space Gray. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much directly from Satechi, this is 20% off and the lowest we can find. It is matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon for the black model and is the lowest we have tracked on the Space Gray variant since February. This is essentially a portable 9-port hub that expands a single USB-C port on your MacBook (and other machines) with USB-C PD passthrough charging (up to 100W), Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI (60Hz), VGA (1080p 60Hz), USB-A and USB-C data ports, and micro/SD card readers slots. It sports the brand’s aluminum finish and includes two detachable USB-C cables. More details below.

If the higher-end Satechi vibe is overkill for your needs, consider this Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. It delivers much of the same I/O, including 4K HDMI, card readers, 100W power delivery, and then some, in a far more affordable $35 package. You won’t get the aluminum build or the detachable USB-C cables, but for some folks the significantly lower price might make up for that.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on reviews of Satechi’s new Pro Hub Max USB-C hub as well as Anker’s latest triple monitor USB-C dock designed for M1 Macs. Then head straight over to our latest Anker Amazon sale where you’ll find some of its new MagSafe gear, the best prices of the year, and deep deals on charging gear starting from just $16 Prime shipped. Everything is neatly organized for your purchasing pleasure in our previous roundup right here.

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter features:

The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter helps make productivity portable. Designed for portability and convenience, the Adapter features USB-C PD charging, HDMI and VGA display ports, USB-A data ports, SD card slots, and Gigabit Ethernet, with two detachable USB-C cables – perfect for on-the-go or docked at your desk. With its sleek aluminum finish and plug and play design, the On-the-go Multiport Adapter enables you to work at your best wherever you are

