Add some ambient lighting to your summer night parties with TIKI torches from $17

Amazon is offering deals on a selection of TIKI torches from $17. The standout from all these deals is the Simple Metal Bronze Torch 4-pack (1121124) for $51.99 shipped. Normally going for $68.50, this 24% discount makes the lowest price we’ve seen for these torches. Coming with 65-inch deck torch poles, you will be able to illuminate your outdoor spaces while also providing some warmth. Each torch has an 18-ounce canister that will last for more than 5 hours before needing a refill. The fiberglass wicks can be put out with the included fiberglass snuffer once your outdoor time is over. Keep reading for more TIKI deals.

After you finish checking out these deals on TIKI torches, be sure to stick around and take a look at some of the other deals we’ve rounded up today. With summer night parties coming up fast, upgrade your grill to the Char-Griller 3001 Grillin’ Pro Gas Grill for $130. With 630-square inches of cooking area, you’ll be set to support a decent number of people.

Transform your backyard into a beautiful tropical paradise adding one or more of the TIKI Brand Easy Install Metal Torches. The easy install lever offers a quick, single-step assembly, so you can kick start an evening of fun in no time. The pleasant glow of these deck torches creates a warm ambiance for many outdoor events, including parties, weddings, and date nights. This product comes with an 18-ounce easy pour canister, a long-lasting fiberglass wick, and a metal snuffer cap to extinguish the flame at the end of the evening. Thanks to a convertible design, these torches for deck can be used in two ways: as a 65-inch full-size light or a 50-inch tabletop piece. Light up the night and enjoy the good times for longer with these deck torch lights that offer up to 5 hours of burn time with each 18-ounce fill.

