Add some ambient lighting to your summer night parties with TIKI torches from $17

Amazon is offering deals on a selection of TIKI torches from $17. The standout from all these deals is the Simple Metal Bronze Torch 4-pack (1121124) for $51.99 shipped. Normally going for $68.50, this 24% discount makes the lowest price we’ve seen for these torches. Coming with 65-inch deck torch poles, you will be able to illuminate your outdoor spaces while also providing some warmth. Each torch has an 18-ounce canister that will last for more than 5 hours before needing a refill. The fiberglass wicks can be put out with the included fiberglass snuffer once your outdoor time is over. Keep reading for more TIKI deals.

More TIKI deals:

TIKI Simple Metal Bronze Torch 4-pack features:

Transform your backyard into a beautiful tropical paradise adding one or more of the TIKI Brand Easy Install Metal Torches. The easy install lever offers a quick, single-step assembly, so you can kick start an evening of fun in no time. The pleasant glow of these deck torches creates a warm ambiance for many outdoor events, including parties, weddings, and date nights. This product comes with an 18-ounce easy pour canister, a long-lasting fiberglass wick, and a metal snuffer cap to extinguish the flame at the end of the evening. Thanks to a convertible design, these torches for deck can be used in two ways: as a 65-inch full-size light or a 50-inch tabletop piece. Light up the night and enjoy the good times for longer with these deck torch lights that offer up to 5 hours of burn time with each 18-ounce fill.

