WD_BLACK 7,000MB/s 2TB SN850 Gaming SSD within a few bucks of all-time low at $235.50

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $235.59 shipped. Originally $500, this model quickly dropped down to $450 when it launched last year before settling in the $330 range for most of this year. After landing at $240 over the last couple months, it is now within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low. The PS5-ready heatsink-equipped model is currently on sale for $289.99, or about $20 above the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Among our favorite internal SSD solutions for gamers, the SN850 delivers up to 7,000MB/s data transfer rates with PCIe Gen4 technology inside of a M.2 2280 form-factor. This model carries 2TB of storage capacity alongside access to the WD_BLACK Dashboard software to “customize and control your gaming experience.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If the 2TB model isn’t a must for your setup, you can land the same drive with 1TB of storage at $150 shipped right now on Amazon. While we have seen it down in the $135 range previously, this sold for between $165 and $180 for most of last year. It delivers the same specs outside of the aforementioned capacity.

Then head over to our coverage of the new WD_BLACK SSD solutions the brand unveiled earlier this month. The new WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD will be releasing soon alongside the WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe internal SSD that runs at up to 7,300MB/s with PCIe Gen4 architecture and adaptive thermal management technology. Get a closer look at the latest from the brand right here and head over to our PC gaming deal hub for more ways to upgrade your rig at a discount.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 SSD features:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience

Compact form factor design for easy connectivity

