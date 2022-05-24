Pick up the Weebill 2 handheld camera gimbal with wireless video transmitter at $399

For a limited time, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering deals on the Zjiyun Weebill 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers from $399. The models range from the base to the Weebill 2 Pro+ with the standout from today’s deals being that base model that comes bundled with the TransMount Image Transmitter 2.0 for $399 shipped. This bundle currently goes for $469 on Amazon from VisionMagic which makes this a 15% discount, or $70 in savings. The Weebill 2 is an upgrade over the popular Weebill S gimbal with a new Infineon chip to provide “a smoother follow and quicker response for the stabilizer.” One standout difference between the old and the new is the inclusion of the 2.80-inch full-color touch screen for adjusting settings, changing gimbal modes, and even monitoring real-time video with the bundled transmitter. With this new screen, you don’t need to use the app you would need for advanced features on the Weebill S. Keep reading for the other gimbal deals.

More Weebill 2 deals:

That last bundle comes with the Zhiyun MasterEye Visual Controller which works in tandem with the TransMount video transmitted and focus/zoom motor to allow for remote control over the camera and gimbal so the videographer can focus on what’s being captured while the camera person follows the action.

Be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up today. Today only, Amazon has a Gold Box deal on Logitech streaming and gaming peripherals starting at $24.

Zhiyun Weebill 2 Camera Gimbal features:

Zhiyun Weebill 2 is the upgraded version of the compact yet powerful DSLR gimbal stabilizer Weebill S. Boasting dynamic stabilization at the chip & algorithm level, 2.88″ colorful touch display for instant settings and real-time video monitoring (when used with the Video Transmission Transmitter AI), and inheritance of the classic underslung design for effort-saving low angle shooting. The user interface has been ergonomically redesigned for intuitive operation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!