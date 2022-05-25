Save up to $110 on JBL’s Live ANC wireless earbuds with 21-hr. battery and Qi case at $40

Woot is now offering Amazon Prime members the JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $150, they are currently on sale for $100 at Amazon where they have never dropped below $75. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Delivering a $150 pair of wireless earbuds at up to 70% off, you’re scoring that “JBL Signature Sound” alongside active noise cancellation with TalkThru and Ambient Aware for “natural conversations and total awareness of your surroundings.” they also feature up to 21 hours of wireless playback alongside the Qi-compatible case as well as access to voice assistants (Google Assistant or Alexa) and playback control “with the tip of your finger.” More details below.

The Anker Life P2i True Wireless Earbuds make for a notable lower-cost alternative at $28 shipped on Amazon right now. It’s hard to imagine them sounding quite as good as a regular $150 JBL set, but for casual listening and workouts, they will get the job done for less, and with slightly longer wireless battery life. Hit up our latest Anker charging gear sale from $16 as well.

This morning also saw a new Amazon all-time low hit on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 alongside an ongoing price drop still live on the Beats Flex wireless earbuds. Head over to our headphones deal hub for additional options at a discount including the Bose Google Assistant Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and our coverage of Sony’s new LinkBuds S noise-canceling earbuds with adaptive listening and more.

JBL Live Free NC+ Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone features:

JBL SIGNATURE SOUND: Make the everyday extraordinary with these earbuds. 6.8mm dynamic drivers power great JBL Signature Sound. These headphones might be small, but they deliver some serious power.

ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING WITH SMART AMBIENT: No noise and zero distractions with Active Noise Cancelling in these BT earphones, so you can get on with enjoying the groove. If you do need to chat, TalkThru and Ambient Aware allow for natural conversations and total awareness of your surroundings, without taking your earbuds out.

UP TO 21H BATTERY WITH WIRELESS CHARGING: No-one wants to be without their music. JBL LIVE FREE NC + TWS earphones allows you to charge on the go with Speed Charge and Qi-compatible wireless charging. There’s up to 21 hours of battery, 7 hours in the buds and up to 14 hours in the case. Keep on playing for longer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!