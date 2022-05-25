Upgrade to OnePlus 10 Pro at $799 and score a FREE OnePlus Watch (Save $259)

OnePlus is now offering its all-new unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Android Smartphone with a bundled OnePlus Watch for $899 shipped. While that’s retail for the new smartphone, you’re getting the $159 wearable for free. Those who will be upgrading from a existing OnePlus handset are also being incentivized with an added $100 in savings that brings the total down to $799, saving you $259 in total. Over at Amazon, you can score the OnePlus 10 Pro for $888 with a $100 gift card attached, as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. And don’t forget all of the features of the OnePlus Watch which you can read up on right here. Head below for more.

If grabbing a new case for your handset is one of the first things that come to mind, Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor cover was just refreshed for the OnePlus 10 Pro and is a personal favorite of mine. It employs a unique, textured pattern on the back for some added grip and will also help even out the camera bump on the back. All of that more than justifies the $15 price tag in my book, though you can swing by the product page for a full breakdown on what to expect, too.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.