Skytech RTX 3060 and RX 6600 XT desktops fall to new Amazon lows up to $200 off, more

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming PC i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,199.27 shipped. For comparison, this desktop normally goes for $1,400 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to tackle your favorite games, this desktop is built for those who are after playing at 1080p or 1440p. Should you opt for the 1080p route, then it’ll deliver 144Hz generally across the board, even at ultra settings most of the time. Going with a higher 1440p resolution means that you might not hit 144Hz at ultra, but tweaking some settings should at least deliver 60 FPS with ease. Check out our review of the RTX 3060 to see if it’s still worth buying in 2022 (hint: it is), and then head below for additional deals.

Also on sale at Amazon is the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC with Ryzen 3/8GB/480GB/GTX 1650 for $749.99 shipped. It’s down $100 from the normal going rate and today’s deal marks a new all-time low. While you’re saving $450 over today’s lead deal, this desktop will still be a great way to enter the PC gaming space without spending over $1,000. The GTX 1650 will let you game at 1080p 60FPS fairly easy, though you might have to turn the settings down a bit. However, the Skytech Blaze 3.0 Black Gaming PC is also on sale for $1,120 at Amazon with a Ryzen 5, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and the RX 6600 XT, down from its normal $1,400 going rate.

When it comes to gaming, it’s always better to have a higher-end monitor than what your system can actually drive. Right now, Samsung’s Odyssey G7 32-inch 240Hz 1440p curved gaming monitor is discounted to a new low of $565.50, down from its normal going rate of around $800 or so.

Skytech Shadow 3.0 Gaming PC features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Shadow 3.0 lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Shadow 3.0 gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

