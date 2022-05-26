Rare limited price drop hits 8Bitdo’s wireless Sn30 Pro Switch/PC gamepad at $38 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
Reg. $45 $38

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad (Gray Edition) for $38.22 shipped as a Lightning deal. That means you have another 6 hours or until it sells out to score one. Regularly $45, this is another rare 8Bitdo controller deal that’s knocking 15% off a gamepad we don’t see go on sale very often. Delivering an SNES-style layout with wireless Bluetooth connection, it is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam, and Raspberry Pi. Features include clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, a rechargeable battery, home, and screenshot buttons as well as a USB-C connector and what 8Bitdo refers to as a “perfect classic D-pad.” Learn more in our launch coverage and head below for additional details. 

At this price, even the PowerA wireless Switch controllers are going for even more, and they don’t even support as many platforms. Although you can land one of the brand’s latest-model wired gamepads for your Switch setup at under $18 Prime shipped, which might be an even more intelligent purchase if all you’ll be using it for is couch co-op and things of that nature. 

Then go check out 8Bitdo’s first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity as well as all of the details on its latest customizable Pro 2 Wired Controller and the Media Remote lineup for Xbox Series X|S. 

All of today’s console game deals can be found in this morning’s roundup and for all of you PC players, you can download the BioShock Collection for FREE today via the Epic Games Store. 

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad features:

  • Compatible with Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam and Raspberry Pi.
  • Fully featured Controller- clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screenshot Buttons and a USB-C connector!
  • Perfect classic d-pad

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 17% on HP's OMEN Mindframe Prime Gaming Headset
This 48-inch solid wood workbench with casters and draw...
SKIL’s $129 plunge and fixed base router combo ha...
LEGO BD-1 droid joining the Star Wars summer lineup –...
Oral-B’s Genius Electric Toothbrush with LED Smar...
SimpliSafe’s 7-piece wireless security system wit...
Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e en...
Android app deals of the day: Reventure, Oh!Edo Towns, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments