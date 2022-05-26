Rare limited price drop hits 8Bitdo’s wireless Sn30 Pro Switch/PC gamepad at $38 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad (Gray Edition) for $38.22 shipped as a Lightning deal. That means you have another 6 hours or until it sells out to score one. Regularly $45, this is another rare 8Bitdo controller deal that’s knocking 15% off a gamepad we don’t see go on sale very often. Delivering an SNES-style layout with wireless Bluetooth connection, it is compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam, and Raspberry Pi. Features include clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, a rechargeable battery, home, and screenshot buttons as well as a USB-C connector and what 8Bitdo refers to as a “perfect classic D-pad.” Learn more in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

At this price, even the PowerA wireless Switch controllers are going for even more, and they don’t even support as many platforms. Although you can land one of the brand’s latest-model wired gamepads for your Switch setup at under $18 Prime shipped, which might be an even more intelligent purchase if all you’ll be using it for is couch co-op and things of that nature.

Then go check out 8Bitdo’s first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity as well as all of the details on its latest customizable Pro 2 Wired Controller and the Media Remote lineup for Xbox Series X|S.

All of today’s console game deals can be found in this morning’s roundup and for all of you PC players, you can download the BioShock Collection for FREE today via the Epic Games Store.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Compatible with Switch, PC, macOS, Android, Steam and Raspberry Pi.

Fully featured Controller- clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screenshot Buttons and a USB-C connector!

Perfect classic d-pad

