Above ground pools and hot tubs up to $150 off, plus accessories from $12 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is readying your backyard for summer with offers on above ground pools, hot tubs, and accessories. You can bring home the 18-foot Bestway Power Steel Outdoor Oval Above Ground Swimming Pool for $689.99 shipped. Listed with a regular price of $1,600, it more typically sells in the $800 range and is now at the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year outside of a one-time offer for a few bucks less back in February. It delivers a steel tube frame and “minimal-tool assembly” as well as a rust and corrosion-resistant coating. Alongside the included 1500 GPH cartridge filter pump, ladder, and filter cartridge, this model also features a flow-controlled valve to make draining excess water an easier process as well as a patented seal and lock system to keep the 18- by 9-foot pool from leaking or bending under the pressure of the water. Head below for additional details, a more affordable model, and deals on accessories.

If the 18-foot solution is too large for your needs, you’ll also find the smaller 14-foot model down at $450 alongside host of accessories to make a splash this summer. Starting from $12, there are a series of Chlorinator floaties on sale as well as above ground hot tubs at up to $150 off. You can browse through everything in today’s backyard swimming Gold Box sale right here.

But before you install the outdoor pool, make sure your smart watering system is in place with Memorial Day pricing on Rachio controllers and then dive into today’s Gold Box Greenworks sale. You’ll find a collection of electric tools and mowers to ensure the rest of your property is ready for the pool parties this summer alongside some accessories all starting from $22. You can explore these offers in today’s roundup with even more waiting in our Green Deals hub.

Bestway Above Ground Swimming Pool features:

Summer Fun – Kids and adults of all ages can enjoy swimming and splashing in Bestway Power Steel oval above ground pool. It’s the smart choice for families because of a durable steel tube frame and minimal-tool assembly; Disclaimer: Please review your HOA rules and restrictions before purchasing this product. Not all housing agencies permit private above-ground pools

Frame Design – The 18′ x 9′ x 48″ pool frame is applied with a rust and corrosion-resistant coating to protect the pool from UV and abrasion damage. The connectors are designed to prevent rust and corrosion for enhanced durability.

Resistant to Bending or Leaking – The Seal & Lock system is a patented frame design that s each joint connection is secure and won’t bend or leak from the water pressure. A pin-clip design is another safety feature to ensure stable joint connections.

