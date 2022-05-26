Save 20% on Anker PowerExpand aluminum USB-C hubs from $48 at Amazon

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub for $63.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $80, this is marking a new 2022 low as well as the first discount since last summer at 20% off. Delivering a MacBook-focused design, Anker’s PowerExpand USB-C hub sports a 9-in-2 design that plugs right into the side of your machine. On top of 100W power passthrough, you’re also looking at a 4K 30Hz HDMI output to go alongside another USB-C data port. Then there’s plenty of legacy I/O like dual USB 3.0 ports, a pair of micro/SD card readers, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio port for good measure. All that comes packed into an aluminum enclosure which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

Ditching the 9-in-2 form-factor, another one of Anker’s more premium USB-C hubs is also on sale at Amazon. Its PowerExpand 6-in-1 Hub is now sitting at $47.99 with the on-page coupon. This one steps up the design with a braided nylon cable, but only packs six ports. Putting quality over quantity, there’s a 4K 60Hz HDMI output leading the way alongside a pair of 10Gb/s USB-A slots to go alongside an SD card reader and 3.5mm audio port. Then there’s a USB-C input with 85W power delivery for enabling a 1-cable setup.

If driving three displays at a time is important for your workstation, Anker’s latest release can make that happen, even for M1 Macs. Its new USB-C dock was designed for Apple’s latest machines and just launched earlier in the month with the novel ability to drive three monitors at a time. We took a hands-on look to get a better idea of what you can expect from the experience, as well.

Anker PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

Plug the 2 USB-C connectors into your MacBook to expand to a multi-function USB-C port, a USB-C Power Delivery input port, an HDMI port, 2 USB-A 3.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AUX port, and SD/microSD card slots. A multi-function USB-C port supports huge charging power up to 100W, data transfer up to 10 Gbps, and media display at resolutions up to 4K.

