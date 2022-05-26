Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Book of Demons, Orderly, Swift Miles, and more

Today’s Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts have been collected for you down below. This morning also saw new all-time lows hit the official Apple Watch Leather Link Bands alongside an ongoing price drop on the Nike Pride Apple Watch Band and its MagSafe charger. But for now it’s all about the apps including headliners like Book of Demons, System Activity Monitors, Orderly, Swift Miles, Dungeon and Puzzles, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Measuring Tape: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Uncharted Legacy Collection $30, Ghostwire Tokyo $30, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Fox Detective: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – MobileArmy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Reatomized: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Death Come True: $11 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2021: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Physiology & Pathology: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Muscles & Kinesiology: $1 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Book of Demons:

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics! BUILT FOR TOUCH: iOS controls re-engineered for the best touch experience! LOADS OF QUALITY CONTENT: 70+ different types of unique monsters, 80 base card types with Rare and Legendary variants; over *100 000* variants total!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!