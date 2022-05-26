EVGA’s latest gaming mouse uses dual-sensor technology for higher precision at new low of $20

Amazon is offering the EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse for $19.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $50, this 60% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this mouse that was launched back at CES 2022. The X12 uses a Lift Off Distance sensor alongside the Pixart 3389 optical sensor to achieve “precision readings” by using the LOD sensor to tune the sensor shut-off height. The native 8,000Hz report rate is achieved by using the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 USB microprocessor that can get you latency as low as 0.125 milliseconds, according to EVGA. The overall design of the mouse allows it to be ambidextrous so it doesn’t matter whether you’re left- or right-handed. The eight programmable buttons allow you to set up five customizable profiles which are stored onboard. A standout feature here is the support for NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer which allows you to get “an accurate measurement of system latency.” Keep reading for more.

At the $20 price point, there are not a lot of other gaming mice from brand-name companies below this. However, you can pick up the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse for $15. This mouse recently dropped down to this price point and nets you nine programmable buttons with three onboard profiles that can be configured in software. The symmetrical shape allows this mouse to be used by both left- and right-handed people. There is some RGB accent lighting that can be set up to indicate which profile you’re using as well. I personally use this mouse every day and it hasn’t done me wrong. It works well and is comfortable in the hand.

EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse features:

Dual Sensor 2-Dimension Array Tech, LOD sensor paired with a Pixart 3389 optical sensor

USB2.0 High-Speed 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core microprocessor, supporting a native 8K Hz report rate. Eight times the standard 1K Hz on competing gaming mice for faster response time and precise movements.

3 zone RGB Lighting customizable via the UNLEASH RGB software

Light weight ambidextrous body and flexible paracord usb cable

