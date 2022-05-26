Add the Microsoft Surface Keyboard to your office at its new low of $70 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Recently going for around $90, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this keyboard. When it comes to wireless keyboards, you don’t get much simpler than this; It is a full-sized layout complete with a number pad. It will work with pretty much any device that supports Bluetooth 4.0 or higher and has an operating range of around 50-feet in open air. The two AAA batteries, which are included, will last you up to 12 months before needing replacement, making this the perfect keyboard for an office where it’s the last thing you want to have to worry about. Keep reading for more.

Want to save some cash and get a wireless mouse too? Go with the Logitech MK270 Wireless Combo for $26.50. The keyboard that comes in this combo is full-sized as well and has eight dedicated multimedia hotkeys for controlling media and opening your internet browser. The mouse included here is on that same “basic as it gets” line with just left-, right-click, scroll wheel, and middle button click. Both devices will come with batteries pre-installed with the keyboard lasting upwards of 24 months and the mouse up to 12 months. The included wireless dongle works for both the mouse and keyboard so you only have to use one port for two devices.

Be sure to stick around and check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you today. Right now you can pick up the Logitech Combo Touch for the latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $163 and get a keyboard and trackpad to use your iPad more like a laptop.

Microsoft Surface Keyboard features:

Design is in the details and we poured over every one of them for the Surface Keyboard. With the soft gray finish, it is the perfect complement to your Surface and Surface Mouse, and the finishing touch to a well thought-out desk space. You’ll love the solid feel of it under your fingers as you work. It pairs seamlessly with your Surface through Wireless Bluetooth 4.0, and the battery will power you for a full year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!