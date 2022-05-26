Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker is up to $110 off today from $90 (New or refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the 6.5-quart Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker in refurbished condition for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. You’ll also find this one in new condition marked down to $129.99 shipped on Amazon. It regularly fetches $200 new and is currently sitting at the Amazon 2022 low there, but the refurbished listing with a 90-day warranty is the lowest we can find. Unlike some of the other multi-cookers out there in this price range, this one features built-in air frying action alongside nine other cooking functions: pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep warm. The 6.5-quart capacity is ready to handle all of your air-fried side dishes for cookouts this summer with the ability to handle 3-pounds of fries at a time or a 5-pound chicken for that matter. It ships with a stainless steel nesting broil rack for dual layer cooking as well. More details below.

If you already have a dedicated air fryer and are looking to score a new multi-cooker, the latest Amazon Instant Pot sale is still in full swing with models starting from $79 in brand new condition. Alongside the 6-quart Instant Pots, you’ll also find the brand’s air fryer oven combos marked down as well as some of its newer model all-in-one cookers at up to $70 off.

Just be sure to also scope out this offer on Ninja’s 13-in-1 Air Fry Oven while it’s at the best price of the year. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more including Pit Boss’ 820-square inch pellet grill as well as the tailgate and campsite-ready mini Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill that’s now selling for just over $25 shipped at Amazon. This thing can come just about anywhere and is now sitting at a new Amazon 2022 low if you jump in now.

Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

The Ninja Foodi Pro is the pressure cooker that crisps. With TenderCrisp Technology, you can achieve all the quick cooking and tenderizing wonders that you love about pressure cookers. But where they stop, the Foodi is just getting started. Its revolutionary Crisping Lid allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. That means you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then finish with a crisp. Only the Ninja Foodi gives you the best of pressure cooking and air frying, all in one pot.

