Pad & Quill Memorial Day MacBook case/bag sale now live starting from $46 (Over 60% off)

Update: Pad & Quill has now expanded yesterday’s MacBook accessory sale with a series of other cases and bags alongside deep markdowns and an additional 15% off at checkout. You’ll find the details down below.

For today only, Pad & Quill is offering a special price on the Valet Leather MacBook bag it released back in December for Apple’s latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. You can now land the 14-inch model for $123.63 or the 16-inch variant at $145.58 using code PQ15 at checkout. Both include free shipping and come in either Whiskey and Chestnut leather colorways. Regularly $209 and $239 respectively, this is nearly 40% off the going rate, slightly below the spring sale prices, and among the best we have tracked. The Pad & Quill Valet provides a luxurious home for your M1 MacBook Pro with a full-grain American leather, hand-pounded copper rivets, and a bookmark accent closure that works as part of your EDC and in the board room. A zipper pocket, a pair of Apple Pencil slots, 15-year warranty, and design that also accommodates iPad Pro round out the feature set. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and more details down below.

More Pad & Quill Memorial Day MacBook case/bag deals:

***Note: Use code PQ15 at checkout to redeem the prices below.

If the higher-end handcrafted treatment on the Pad & Quill Valet isn’t impressing you, there are more affordable ways to stow and carry your Apple machine with the leather treatment. This Clifton Heritage Messenger-style bag, for example, sells for $80 shipped on Amazon and is made of 100% leather. A magnetic closer and shoulder strap are include here with an even larger carrying capacity.

Just last week, Pad & Quill also unleashed the latest iteration of its gorgeous leather hand-stitched iPhone 13 wallet case. You can take a closer look at this one in our coverage where you’ll find a nice 15% off coupon as well. You might also want to give its latest leather and felt iPad Pro case a look while you’re at it and head over to our Apple deal hub for all of the latest price drops.

Pad & Quill MacBook Pro Valet Leather Bag features:

Our luxuriant full-grain leather will only look better with age. The bag is lined with a durable, soft charcoal felt that keeps all the gear in cushioned protection. Crafted with old world leather workmanship, and parachute-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching, this bag is as rugged as it is gorgeous. An envelope style front flap uses a bookmark shaped tuck closure that secures into hand-pounded copper rivets for a timeless and reliable look. The rear mounted handle lets you get a good grip on the bag, or just tuck it under your arm and hit the road.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!