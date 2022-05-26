Today’s best game deals: Uncharted Legacy Collection $30, Ghostwire Tokyo $30, more

In today’s best game deals, as the Sony Days of Play sale rolls on Amazon is now offering the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 40% off the going rate. Unless you upgraded from the PS4 version Uncharted Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy bundle, this is the best price we have tracked. This collection includes both games “remastered in stunning detail for the PS5” with improved visuals and frame rate. You’ll also find full DualSense wireless controller (on sale right now) support to enhance the experience with haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers. “Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves.” Head below for deals on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Nioh Collection, MLB The Show 22, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: Squadrons Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- A Way Out Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mass Effect Legendary Xbox $24 (Reg. $30+)
- Need for Speed: Heat Xbox $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Amazon Xbox digital game sale from $5
- Amazon PlayStation Hits titles from $10 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 22 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two $20 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $29 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising eShop $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure DLC eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 22 Xbox $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! PSN from $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bugsnax $20 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
