Today’s best game deals: Uncharted Legacy Collection $30, Ghostwire Tokyo $30, more

In today’s best game deals, as the Sony Days of Play sale rolls on Amazon is now offering the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 40% off the going rate. Unless you upgraded from the PS4 version Uncharted Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy bundle, this is the best price we have tracked. This collection includes both games “remastered in stunning detail for the PS5” with improved visuals and frame rate. You’ll also find full DualSense wireless controller (on sale right now) support to enhance the experience with haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers. “Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves.” Head below for deals on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Nioh Collection, MLB The Show 22, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***PlayStation Days of Play: DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more

***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup

Pre-orders:

  • Gotham Knights pre-order $70
  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

