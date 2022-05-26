Today’s best game deals: Uncharted Legacy Collection $30, Ghostwire Tokyo $30, more

In today’s best game deals, as the Sony Days of Play sale rolls on Amazon is now offering the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 40% off the going rate. Unless you upgraded from the PS4 version Uncharted Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy bundle, this is the best price we have tracked. This collection includes both games “remastered in stunning detail for the PS5” with improved visuals and frame rate. You’ll also find full DualSense wireless controller (on sale right now) support to enhance the experience with haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers. “Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves.” Head below for deals on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Nioh Collection, MLB The Show 22, and much more.

