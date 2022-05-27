Arlo’s 2-Camera security system records 4K HDR video wirelessly to the base station for $480

Amazon is offering the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight 2-Camera Security System for $479.99 shipped. Normally going for $579, this 17% discount marks a return to the second-lowest price we’ve tracked in 2022 so far. While this system does support savings video to the cloud, you can avoid the monthly subscription with the microSD card recording in the base station. The two cameras included with this system record 4K HDR video which means you can zoom into the recordings to see distant objects clearly. Each camera also has a 180-degree field of view with auto image correction to remove the fisheye look. There is support for integration with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings as well. You can learn more by checking out our announcement coverage.

If you want to build your own security system you can pick up TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Security Cameras (KC420WS) for $54 per camera, which means you could get up to eight cameras for the price of the security system above. You do have the downside of no centralized recording, without the Kasa Care subscription but each camera has a microSD card slot for recording the 2K HD video locally. There is support for Alexa and Assistant integration with the Kasa app giving you access to live views and the 2-way audio abilities of these cameras. If you already have some Kasa smart home products then you can even set up Smart Actions to turn on lights when motion is detected and such. There is more manual work involved by going this route, but you get to save some cash as well.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight 2-Camera Security System features:

Cutting edge protection, picture perfect. Zoom in to see and record video with the 4K security camera with HDR camera for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night. With free local storage, the home security camera with mobile app allows you to remotely access your locally stored videos from the included Arlo SmartHub. Ultra 2 is a wire-free and weather resistant camera to deliver fast, easy installation and flexibility to get the perfect outdoor camera view, year-round. With the integrated spotlight, see important features like faces and licenses plates in full color, at night with color night vision through the no wifi security camera Get the big picture with the 180° diagonal view to make this the perfect front door camera and indoor security camera. Ward off unwanted guests by triggering the siren or integrated spotlight automatically or manually from the Arlo App.

