Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: AntVentor, Starlight, Construction Sim PRO, more

Friday morning’s best iOS app deals and Mac software offers are now live down below. Joining today’s Apple Watch Series 7 Memorial Day discounts, we are also tracking big-time Apple accessory sales at HYPER as well as Twelve South and Satechi alongside Best Buy’s wide-ranging holiday event. As for the app deals, headliners include titles like AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure, Dream A Little Dream, Starlight – Explore the Stars, Construction Simulator PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals and Mac software discounts.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blur background.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Find My Car with AR Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Construction Simulator PRO: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Headshot Camera for Portraits: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brusfri: $9 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Haskell: $15 (Reg. $20)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Measuring Tape: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on AntVentor:

AntVentor is a short point and click puzzle adventure game about one unordinary Inventor-ant and his adventure in an amazing photorealistic macroworld. Amazing storyline, with interesting engaging quests, Unique photorealistic macroworld graphics and smart, mysterious tasks will guarantee you lots of fun in this ABSOLUTELY point and click Quest game! The main character is an inventor ant. Despite his small size, he has a big dream – to see the world. He lived a simple life, until you showed up, broke his mechanism and ruined his plans.

