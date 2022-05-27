eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi with built-in Zigbee hub and Thread support on sale at new lows from $71

Amazon is currently offering discounts across its entry-level eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system lineup with prices starting as low as $71 shipped with new all-time lows all around. Our top pick from the sale is the eero 6 Router + Extender for $111. For comparison, it originally went for $199 but saw a price cut to $139 when the latest models released back in March and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen it offered for. If your home’s Wi-Fi is lackluster then it’s time to upgrade. You’ll find that this 2-pack of eero 6 routers cover up to 3,000-square feet and can support speeds up to 500Mb/s of transfer rates. On top of that, eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee hub and allows you to connect smart home gear and control it via Alexa. You’ll also find Thread support and HomeKit compatibility here as well. Head below for more eero 6 deals.

Additional eero 6 discounts:

Get ready to work from the couch when you pick up the Razer Book 13 that’s on sale at a new all-time low of $1,500 right now. With 1TB of storage and Iris Xe graphics, it’s ready to handle your workloads without sitting at a desk. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and will connect easily to your new router from today’s lead deal.

eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps. eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network. The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

