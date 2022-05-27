Gerber’s Driver Multi-Tool with lifetime warranty drops to $33.50 (Amazon low), more from $9

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Lockdown Driver Multi-Tool for $33.59 shipped. Originally $47, this one more regularly sits int he $42 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low just in time for your summer adventures. Having said that, this is a notable option for your EDC all year round with that works for everything from quick DIY jobs and on the job site, or just for cracking open a bottle afterwards. It houses seven different tools including a 1/4-inch two-sided bit driver, 2.5-inch plain edge blade, coarse and fine file, chisel edge, awl, and an exchangeable plain edge #11 blade. The pocket clip and Gerber’s limited lifetime warranty are nice touches as well. More details and deals below from $9.

More pocket knives and multi-tool deals:

Speaking of adventure-ready deals, we are still tracking solid offer on the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill for the campsite and tailgate parties. Just be sure to also dive into Amazon’s latest outdoor and camping Stanley sale at up to 39% off. It features a series of the brand’s drinking vessels as well as coolers and its full-on camping cooking kit. Browse through everything starting from $12 right here.

Gerber Gear Lockdown Driver Multi-Tool features:

Not The Plier-Based Multi-Tool You Were Expecting? Good, That Was The Point. This Reimagined Take On The Tools You Grab Most Is Meant To Slip Easily Out Of Sight And Into Pocket

This Compact Multitool Is Perfectly Sized To Always Be On Hand. Reach For The Lockdown Drive Before Work, Jobs Around The House, Or Even To Crack Open Your Favorite Brew

This Low-Profile Tool Is Purposefully Pared Down So That You Can Execute Those Daily Tasks That Come Up Most Frequently: Cut, File, And Screw

This Solution-Driven Compact Multi-Tool Houses A Deceiving 7 Tools: 1/4” 2 Sided Bit Driver, 2.5” Plain Edge Blade, Coarse & Fine File, Chisel Edge, Awl, And An Exchangeable Plain Edge #11 Blade

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!