Gerber’s Driver Multi-Tool with lifetime warranty drops to $33.50 (Amazon low), more from $9

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Lockdown Driver Multi-Tool for $33.59 shipped. Originally $47, this one more regularly sits int he $42 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low just in time for your summer adventures. Having said that, this is a notable option for your EDC all year round with that works for everything from quick DIY jobs and on the job site, or just for cracking open a bottle afterwards. It houses seven different tools including a 1/4-inch two-sided bit driver, 2.5-inch plain edge blade, coarse and fine file, chisel edge, awl, and an exchangeable plain edge #11 blade. The pocket clip and Gerber’s limited lifetime warranty are nice touches as well. More details and deals below from $9

Speaking of adventure-ready deals, we are still tracking  solid offer on the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill for the campsite and tailgate parties. Just be sure to also dive into Amazon’s latest outdoor and camping Stanley sale at up to 39% off. It features a series of the brand’s drinking vessels as well as coolers and its full-on camping cooking kit. Browse through everything starting from $12 right here

Gerber Gear Lockdown Driver Multi-Tool features:

  • Not The Plier-Based Multi-Tool You Were Expecting? Good, That Was The Point. This Reimagined Take On The Tools You Grab Most Is Meant To Slip Easily Out Of Sight And Into Pocket
  • This Compact Multitool Is Perfectly Sized To Always Be On Hand. Reach For The Lockdown Drive Before Work, Jobs Around The House, Or Even To Crack Open Your Favorite Brew
  • This Low-Profile Tool Is Purposefully Pared Down So That You Can Execute Those Daily Tasks That Come Up Most Frequently: Cut, File, And Screw
  • This Solution-Driven Compact Multi-Tool Houses A Deceiving 7 Tools: 1/4” 2 Sided Bit Driver, 2.5” Plain Edge Blade, Coarse & Fine File, Chisel Edge, Awl, And An Exchangeable Plain Edge #11 Blade

